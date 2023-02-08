‘What Happened?’ Fox’s Doocy Asks Kevin McCarthy About ‘Trying to Shush’ Republicans Heckling Biden at SOTU

Fox News’ Steve Doocy asked House Speaker Kevin McCarthy what he was thinking when he watched his fellow Republicans heckling President Joe Biden during his State of the Union address.

McCarthy gave his reaction to Biden’s address to Fox & Friends on Wednesday, where he described his Tuesday night as “having a good seat at a bad sporting event.” As the interview touched on several of the biggest topics from the address, Doocy brought the conversation back to how Republicans loudly objected when Biden accused them of wanting to “sunset” medicare and social security.

As Doocy brought that moment up, he noted that Biden’s team was reportedly “hoping to bait the Republicans into a reaction,” and they got what they wanted after Biden brought up Senator Rick Scott’s proposal for a recurring vote on these benefits.

“It looked like Joe Biden was standing up to the Republicans,” Doocy said. He then referred to polling that independents were “turned off” by the heckling, plus Doocy remarked “it looked like you were trying to shush your side of the aisle.”

“What happened?” Doocy asked.

“Well, the president was trying to goad the members, and the members are passionate about it,” McCarthy answered. “The one thing the president was saying is something he knew was not true. I just spent an hour with him, I’ve said it many times before: social security and medicare are off the table. He tries to use that for a political ploy. But the one thing we need to be is we need to be smart. He’s trying to play politics with the debt ceiling by not negotiating, by lying about our position.”

Even though it’s too late to undo what happened at the State of the Union, McCarthy urged his fellow Republicans “we need to be smart, don’t take the bait, stay with the American public about what we want to do.”

Watch above via Fox News.

