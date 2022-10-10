‘What the F*ck is That!?’ CNN Airs Secretly Recorded Meeting Between Michael Fanone and Kevin McCarthy

Michael Fanone released audio of his conversations with Kevin McCarthy, in which chewed out former President Donald Trump and Republicans who have downplayed the storming of the U.S. Capitol.

Fanone, a former Metropolitan Police Department officer-turned-law enforcement analyst for CNN, gave the network his secretly-recorded conversations with the House minority leader as he prepares to release Hold The Line: The Insurrection and One Cop’s Battle for America’s Soul. The memoir is expected to go in depth on what Fanone experienced when he and his fellow officers were attacked by Trump’s rioting supporters on January 6th, and the political fallout he witnessed since that day.

In the recording CNN aired on Monday’s New Day, Fanone met with McCarthy — as the former DC Metro cop was accompanied by Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn and Gladys Sicknick, the mother of Officer Brian Sicknick, who died shortly after the Capitol assault. The first tape showed Fanone calling out Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-GA) as he demanded McCarthy do something about Congressional GOPers who minimized or spread lies about the attack.

“What I see happening here is I see lawmakers who don’t believe that January 6th is politically advantageous to them,” Fanone says. “Nobody buys it. It’s crap. It’s crap. It’s disgraceful.”

CNN aired more audio in which Fanone urged McCarthy to take the Capitol attack seriously, and asked him to appoint “serious people” to a congressional special committee to investigate the riot. This was before McCarthy tapped 5 Republicans for the January 6 Committee, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejected the appointments of election deniers Jim Jordan (OH) and Jim Banks (IN), and McCarthy pulled all of his appointees in retaliation.

Another clip aired by CNN showed Fanone ripping McCarthy over Trump’s response to the Capitol riot, which came after the phone call where the minority leader begged the ex-president to call off the mob.

The president’s statements that day were BS. You know. You were on the phone with him. While you were on the phone with him, I was getting the sh*t kicked out of me, almost losing my life. The way that he, you know, saying this is what happens when you steal an election. Go home. I love you. What the f*ck Is that!? That came from the president of the United States!

