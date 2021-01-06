‘What We’re Watching Tonight is the End of the Trump Era’: ABC’s Jon Karl Dashes ‘Fantasy’ of President as GOP Kingmaker in Scathing Commentary

Whatever muscle President Donald Trump might have had in the Republican party going forward is gone now — says one top White House correspondent.

In a scathing commentary on ABC Wednesday night, that network’s chief White House correspondent Jon Karl argued that Trump has forfeited any power he had in GOP circles after his supporters violently stormed the U.S. Capitol.

“What we’re watching tonight is the end of the Trump era,” Karl said “All the talk that Trump would leave the White House, and mount a comeback, and become the kingmaker of the Republican party from his perch in Mar-a-Lago seems to be a fantasy.”

The reason, Karl said, is that Trump’s staunchest allies have abandoned him following the attacks carried out by his supporters.

“You see some of the most stalwart defenders of the president publicly — and even more, privately — horrified with what happened today,” Karl said. “And more importantly, how the president contributed to what happened today, and the way he dealt with it as the course of events unfolded.”

Watch above, via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]