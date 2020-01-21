White House counsel Pat Cipollone spoke at the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump today, going after the Democratic led-house and Adam Schiff in particular.

Cipollone argued it’s “ridiculous” for one of the articles of impeachment to be obstruction of Congress, saying, “Obstruction for going to court? It’s an act of patriotism to defend the constitutional rights of the president, because if they can do it to the president, they could do it to any of you, and they could do it to any American citizen.”

He railed against the “partisan impeachment” and even invoked the 2020 election to accuse Democrats of trying to “steal” two elections at once:

“It’s a partisan impeachment that they’ve delivered to your doorstep in an election year. Some of you are upset because you should be in Iowa right now. But instead, we’re here, and they’re not ready to go, and it’s outrageous, it’s outrageous. And the American people won’t stand for it, I’ll tell you that right now. They’re not here to steal one election, they’re here to steal two elections. It’s buried in the small print of their ridiculous articles of impeachment. They want to remove President Trump from the ballot. They won’t tell you that, they don’t have guts to say it directly, but that’s exactly what they’re here to do. They’re asking the Senate to attack one of the most sacred rights we have as Americans. The right to choose our president. In an election year. It’s never been done before. It shouldn’t be done. Now, the reason it’s never been done is because no one ever thought that it would be a good idea for a country, for our children, for our grandchildren to try to remove a president from a ballot. To deny the American people the right to vote based on a fraudulent investigation conducted in secret with no rights.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

