‘Who Are You Gonna Shoot?’: Chris Hayes Asks Tucker Carlson Why He Told Viewers Not to Give Up AR-15s After Trump Indictment

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes played a montage of Fox News hosts and guests reacting to Thursday’s indictment of Donald Trump, after which Tucker Carlson told viewers not to surrender their firearms.

Trump was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury as the district attorney there is investigating the former president for potentially falsifying business records.

On Friday’s All In, Hayes said that while Fox News appeared to be “inching away” from Trump in recent months, the network’s favorable coverage of him came back with a vengeance after the indictment.

“Some of Fox’s most prominent voices are also doing their best to whip Trump supporters into a frenzy,” Hayes said before airing snippets from the network.

“This thing opens up a whole Pandora’s box here, and I don’t really think the left understands what they’re getting themselves into,” said Jesse Watters in one clip. “This, of all things to do, on a charge about this small that no other prosecutor is even considering bringing, really lights a fire under this country when we really don’t need it.”

In another clip, guest Jason Whitlock said, “I’m ready for whatever’s next and I hope every other man out there watching the show, I hope you’re ready for whatever’s next. If that’s what they want, let’s get to it.”

Meanwhile, Carlson advised viewers to hold onto their guns.

“We will find ourselves on that path to a one-party state and authoritarian government,” said his guest.

“Yeah, probably not the best thing to give up your AR-15,” Carlson replied. “And I think most people know that.”

Hayes reacted to Carlson’s remarks.

“Just to be clear, Tucker said, ‘Probably not the best time to give up your AR-15s,'” he repeated. “Why not? Why is he saying that? The implication is that you have the AR-15 so that you could shoot at, kill, maim, who? Fellow citizens? Agents of the state? Why do you have them? Who are you gonna shoot?”

