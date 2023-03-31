Rep. Barry Moore (R-AL) told CNN the indictment against Donald Trump is “garbage” and said he’d endorse the former president five more times if it were possible.

Trump was indicted on Thursday in Manhattan on 34 counts, at least some of which involve the alleged falsification of business records. Republicans have gone on the attack in Trump’s defense, accusing the district attorney of political persecution. Most of the specifics of the indictment are unknown, though it is believed some of it stems from a hush money payment Trump made to cover up an affair with a pornographic film actress.

CNN’s Manu Raju spoke with Moore in his office on Capitol Hill on Friday. The Alabama Republican had already dismissed the charges as politically motivated:

RAJU: So, are you jumping the gun on this? MOORE: No… It looks pretty political. So, without seeing the indictment, without knowing anything behind it, the motivation was there long before the evidence was. RAJU: If you see the charges and it looks serious, would you change your mind? Are you open to thinking that this could possibly be a legitimate investigation? MOORE: Well, you know, I’m open to thinking of that. But I’m in the garbage business, you know? And so a lot of times, I know how to spot a pile of garbage. And this thing looks like a pile of garbage. RAJU: Does that underlying conduct concern you? MOORE: No. I mean, did it concern anybody when Bill Clinton did it with Paula Jones?… I wish I could endorse him five more times right now.

Trump is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Manhattan.

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com