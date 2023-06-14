‘Who Cares!?’ Jessica Tarlov Snaps at Jesse Watters During Heated Argument Over Trump Arraignment

Fox News contributor Jessica Tarlov snapped at Fox News host Jesse Watters on The Five, Tuesday as the two got into a heated debate over former President Donald Trump’s arraignment.

Responding to Hillary Clinton’s claim that the Republican Party has become more like a “cult” than a political party, Tarlov said:

I don’t think it’s a cult but I think that Donald Trump holds an almost mystical level of power and control over a large swath of the Republican base and they are immune to taking in new information, new negative information, new dangerous information, new potentially criminal information about him.

She then weighed in on Trump’s arraignment on Tuesday over the retention of government documents, saying, “The Presidential Records Act, and Andy McCarthy was talking about this earlier, it doesn’t apply to agency documents. So the way that people are using this to say — I think you said it yesterday, Jesse — ‘Oh, you know, he’s allowed to do this’… He’s not allowed to do it.”

“Good argument,” interrupted Watters, sarcastically before smirking.

Tarlov shot back, “Yeah, it is a good argument that he’s not allowed to have those documents. He can’t decide when he declassifies them. He admitted that on tape, which is going to be a huge piece of evidence in this, so stop using the Presidential Records Act.”

As the debate got increasingly heated, Watters protested, “I will use that act whenever I damn well please!” to which Tarlov replied, “Well, continue to do it inaccurately.”

Watters remarked, “I am glad I printed it out! Thank god I printed it out ’cause I’m about to smack you with the act in a second.”

Tarlov then got back on topic:

When everyone says this is unprecedented, the problem is that Donald Trump is doing things that are unprecedented, and we don’t know that these documents weren’t compromised. We heard about that there were two intruders, two Chinese national intruders. We know that he waved around a classified document…

After Watters started laughing at Tarlov and questioned, “Now you care about Chinese nationals?” Tarlov snapped at her colleague:

The amount deflection that goes on… I say something about China and you go ‘Fang Fang’, or I say something about this and then you just throw out, ‘Hunter Biden is a crack addict.’ Who cares! Talk about what happened today, talk about the indictment, and don’t make up things.

Watters in turn snapped back Tarlov:

Before I get into the act, which I have here, you said something that the Trump voters are immune from taking in new information? That’s such B.S. Jessica because we’re actually learning about the Presidential Records Act, we’re learning about the Espionage Act, and we’re actually making legal arguments and using precedent and comparisons to how the Justice Department has treated Democrats.

He concluded, “You’re the ones that don’t want to take in any new information.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com