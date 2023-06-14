Karine Jean-Pierre Confronted About White House Pride ‘Exposure Incident’: ‘ Not a Normal Thing’

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre reaffirmed the Biden administration’s stance on the “simply unacceptable” and “disrespectful” flashing incident which took place at President Joe Biden’s Pride party on Saturday after a reporter asked about the controversy.

Asked by a reporter about “the exposure incident on the south lawn” and whether the Biden administration would make a “greater effort in the future to communicate a code of conduct for White House guests,” Jean-Pierre cited the White House’s statement earlier in the day and said:

The behavior was simply unacceptable. We’ve been very clear about that. It was unfair to the hundreds of attendees who were there to celebrate their families. So, you know, we’re going to continue to be clear on that and that type of behavior is, as I said, unacceptable, it’s not appropriate, it’s disrespectful, and let’s not… it really does not reflect the event that we hosted to celebrate the LGBTQ+ families, again hundreds of families who were here to celebrate their community and who were here in attendance. So, um, look, individuals in the video certainly will not be invited to future events.

Jean-Pierre concluded, “And this has not occurred before, right? This was not a normal thing that has happened under this administration, but we’ve been very clear about how we saw this particular behavior.”

Transgender model Rose Montoya was condemned by the White House this week after she recorded herself flashing with other attendees on the White House lawn at Biden’s Pride party on Saturday. After the incident went viral on social media, and sparked uproar among conservatives, the White House issued a statement saying Montoya would not be invited to future events.

Watch above via the White House.

