The View returned from their summer hiatus by panning Debra Messing for demanding a list of attendees for upcoming fundraiser to support President Donald Trump.

The Will & Grace actress drew the president’s ire over the weekend when her tweet got picked up on Fox & Friends between their Odessa shooting and Hurricane Dorian coverage. Joy Behar expressed her disagreement with listing individual contributors, and Whoopi Goldberg followed suit.

“This is not a good idea, okay?” Goldberg said. “Your idea of who you don’t want to work with is your personal business. Do not encourage people to print out lists because the next list that comes out, your name will be on, and then people will be coming after you!”

Goldberg continued her point by drawing a comparison between Messing’s requested list and the Hollywood blacklists of the McCarthyism era:

“We had something called a blacklist, and a lot of really good people were accused of stuff. Nobody cared whether it was true or not. They were accused. And they lost their right to work. … In this country, people can vote for who they want to. That is one of the great rights of this country. You don’t have to like it, but we don’t go after people because we don’t like who they voted for. We don’t go after them that way. We can talk about issues and stuff, but we don’t print out lists. I’m sure you guys misspoke when you said that because it sounded like a good idea. Think about it. Read about it. Remember what the blacklist actually meant to people and don’t encourage anyone, anyone, to do it.”

Watch above, via ABC.

