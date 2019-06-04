The View host Whoopi Goldberg spoke in defense of a woman’s right to choose to have an abortion, or never to have an abortion, telling anti-choice Republicans “I don’t want you in my coochie!”

On Tuesday morning’s edition pf ABC’s The View, Goldberg played a recent clip of former Republican Governor Nikki Haley speaking before an anti-abortion rights group, and saying that expecting women to support a pro-choice position is “not real feminism.”

Goldberg then addressed Haley’s comments in a lengthy rant.

“So let me get this straight, so giving a woman a choice about what to do with her body is anti-feminist?” Goldberg said, adding “you have the right never to have an abortion. You have that right. And I support that.”

“But what about the 9-year-old girl who gets raped by a family member or some thug in the street?” Goldberg asked. “Why are you taking her mother’s discussion with her family, with their choices, why are you taking it out of their hands? See to me, you taking choice from people is anti-human.”

“I am pro-life, I want everybody who wants to do this to have life,” she continued. “I want. everybody wants to have life. But you can’t just knock it off here. You have to take that life and watch that life grow and help people do what they need to do.”

Goldberg then asked what women will do if, for example, Missouri succeeds in closing the last clinic in that state. “Where do the women go when they need to have a vaginal check? Where do they go?” Goldberg asked. “Planned Parenthood is much more than an abortion clinic, much much more, that do many more things.”

“I don’t say that everybody has to believe, but I say you want to have choice, I don’t want you in my coochie!” Goldberg said, and added “You don’t want me in yours either.”

Conservative co-host Ana Navarro agreed that “none of us should compel others to make a choice we don’t want,” but said that when Haley said “we should be true to ourselves, she’s right. But her truth may be very different from other people’s truths, and that is something that I think is getting over simplified over and over again in this debate.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin added that “Republicans are supposed to be limited government people, small government people, they don’t want the government deciding about their guns, but they want the government to decide about women’s bodies.”

“It just seems very hypocritical to me,” Hostin said. “So you have a former politician speaking about abortion and encouraging the government to regulate women’s bodies. That is the antithesis of what they party is supposed to be about.”

Watch the clip above, via ABC.

