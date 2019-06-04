At an anti-abortion group’s annual gala Monday night, Nikki Haley said that abortion advocates who demand conformity of belief among women are not real feminists.

As keynote speaker at the Susan B. Anthony List’s Campaign for Life Gala in Washington, D.C., the former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. said that many on the left demand that all women think the same way on the issue of abortion, which is antithetical to feminism.

“Unfortunately, many on the left use the abortion debate to divide women and demand conformity. They do this in the name of feminism. But that is not real feminism,” Haley said.

“The idea that women must adhere to a particular set of values is one of the most anti-women ideas in today’s culture,” she said. The women’s movement is supposed to be about equality and tolerance, but leftist abortion advocates reject that in demanding all women support abortion rights, she said.

“As a pro-life, female governor, I was blessed with a unique platform, and I made every effort to use it appropriately. Not to lob attacks at people who disagreed with me, not to diminish the other side, but to reframe the debate,” said Haley.

Haley added that being against abortion was not about being anti-woman but about being for “a baby’s right to live, the most basic right there is.”

Since leaving the Trump administration in 2018, Haley has launched a policy group to promote conservative ideas, “Stand For America Now.”

Watch above, via Fox Business.

