One never really knows what will happen whenever Fox & Friends holds one of their diner segments. What did happen on Wednesday was that the show stumbled upon Ainsley Earhardt’s father in South Carolina.

As Todd Piro spoke to diner patrons in Columbia, he introduced a gentleman to the camera who had a question for Earhardt: “Who’s your daddy?”

“That’s your daddy!” Steve Doocy exclaimed, which Earhardt confirmed seconds later by saying, “Hey Dad.”

From there, the show had a laugh as Earhardt introduced the viewers to her father and his fellow diners who she knew from back home. Since she introduced the show to the man who does her taxes, Doocy wondered if they’d get to see them later on.

“I’m not running for president, you’re not gonna see my taxes,” Earhardt said.

