Pete Buttigieg showed up to a Fight for $15 event in South Carolina hoping for a photo op. Instead workers chant “Pete can’t be our president, where was $15 in South Bend?” Then he literally runs away. Amazing.

God bless these workers. Their cause is just, their words are true. pic.twitter.com/RdG6xyZv9Y — Chris Brooks (@chactivist) February 26, 2020

Pete Buttigieg (D-IN) was hoping to join protesters fighting for a $15 minimum wage in Charleston, South Carolina on Monday, but instead was met with hostile chants, prompting him to quickly run away from the scene.

Buttigieg attempted to speak to the marchers, who were largely made up of McDonald’s workers, but a group of Black Voters Matter protesters shouted, “Pete can’t be our president, where was $15 in South Bend?” over the former Mayor.

These chants continued while Buttigieg fled the march, and protesters followed him back to an SUV, which was waiting for the presidential candidate. The protesters continued to chant and chase the car as it drove away.

Black Youth Project 100 organizer Jamecia Ray was stopped to speak on the matter, stating, “My message to Mayor Pete Buttigieg, don’t flip-flop … and where’s the plan? We want to know how you’re going to implement it, we want to know where the money is going to come [from], and we want to know how you’re going to change structural barriers that prevent working folks that are risking their jobs today to get a livable wage.”

Buttigieg has consistently had a low standing with black voters, and his appearance at the protest was presumably an effort to gain support before the South Carolina primary on Saturday.

Watch the failed attempt in the tweet above.

