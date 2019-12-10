Attorney General William Barr panned the media in an interview with NBC in which he defended his disagreements with Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz.

Barr spoke to Pete Williams on Tuesday after criticizing Horowitz’s new findings that the FBI was justified in launching their probe on whether Donald Trump’s presidential campaign was connected to Russia’s 2016 election interference. While Horowitz found that the investigation was not tainted by bias, Barr said John Durham will have the last word once his investigation is over. He was asked why he contradicts Horowitz on whether there were sufficient grounds to launch the probe.

The idea of investigating possible collusion was a recurring topic throughout the interview, and later on, Williams asked Barr what he would say to those who dismiss his answer as “just Bill Barr defending Trump.”

“I think our nation was turned on its head for three years based on a completely bogus narrative that was largely fanned and hyped by an irresponsible press,” Barr responded. “And I think that there were gross abuses of FISA and inexplicable behavior that’s intolerable in the FBI. And the Attorney General’s primary responsibility is to protect against the abuse of the law enforcement and intelligence apparatus and make sure that it doesn’t play an improper role in our political life.”

