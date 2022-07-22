‘Without Injecting Bleach’: Reporter Mocks Trump After Jean-Pierre Says Biden Is Doing Well After Covid Diagnosis

An unidentified reporter took a shot at former President Donald Trump during Friday’s White House press briefing over his suggestion that disinfectants could cure Covid-19.

President Joe Biden tested positive for Covid on Monday, but is experiencing only mild symptoms.

In the early days of the pandemic, Trump – as president – stated that injecting Covid-positive patients with disinfectant could knock out the virus.

“Then I see the disinfectant, one minute,” he said at a wild press conference in April 2020. “Is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside, or almost a cleaning? Because you see it gets in the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs. So it’d be interesting to check that so that you’ll have to use medical doctors with. But it sounds interesting to me.”

“I want to reiterate this: the president is improving,” said Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Friday. “He has very mild symptoms of a virus. And we should be thrilled that the president of the United States is doing better. And again–”

“Without injecting bleach?” the reporter interrupted.

“Well, that’s the wrong administration,” she said to some light laughter. “But again, we have the tools, and that’s why we are able to give him the treatment.”

