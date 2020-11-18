The United States has reached the grim milestone of a quarter of a million covid deaths.

CNN’s Wolf Blitzer asked Dr. Sanjay Gupta if he realistically thought the U.S. would reach this milestone at this point.

Gupta said he didn’t, while emphasizing there’s still a lot Americans can do to improve upon the nation’s response.

Blitzer made a point of calling out the president, remarking, “A quarter of a million American lives lost. The president is nowhere to be seen at all. It is, in a word, given what’s going on in our country right now, I should say, sort of disgraceful.”

Kasich said “this is a cult of personality” that’s formed around the president, saying, “If we’d started as a country pulling together, I think we’d be in a far better place.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

