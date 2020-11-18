Fox News host Greg Gutfeld blamed Democrats’ “good vs. evil” narrative about the 2020 election and defeating President Donald Trump as tantamount to proof that they would engage in widespread voter fraud — even when there is no evidence of it.

During a Wednesday afternoon monologue on The Five, spurred by a discussion about the ongoing recount in Georgia, Gutfeld railed against the fact that, in two of the counties, both of which were majority Republican, several hundred extra votes for Trump had not been properly submitted by the local officials. Those votes narrowed Biden’s margin of victory, but he still leads by more than 10,000 ballots.

“That’s why you have to do the recount,” Gutfeld said, before divining a dark conspiracy in the errors found by Georgia’s Republican Secretary of State. “And all of the irregularities going one direction. We were told that there was no evidence, and now that there is evidence, now we are being told, well, yeah, there is evidence, but not enough evidence.”

Of note, there is zero evidence of voter fraud or malicious intent in the Georgia counties’ corrected ballot totals.

“So it’s not about fraud, it’s about trust,” Gutfeld added, now pivoting away from specific claims of misconduct. “The people who pushed the 4-year hoax created an environment where we can’t trust any institution anymore. And they pulled everybody in on this charade. So we can’t trust the media. We can’t even trust the FBI. We can’t trust anybody.”

“Meanwhile they made this whole election a battle of good versus evil,” Gutfeld went on, boldly declaring Democrats’ hatred of Trump is proof enough that the party would be capable of conducting voter fraud to defeat him. “So of course they are going to cheat if you are up against Darth Vader Hitler, of course you are going to do it.”

Gutfeld then implied that the multi-year Mueller investigation into Russian election interference means Republicans have a lot more time they can call into question Biden’s victory. “We have only been at it for two weeks. You guys did it for four years,” the Fox hosts said.

“And lastly I am sick and tired of smirking anchors, not talking about you,” Gutfeld said, gesturing to co-host Juan Williams, “…smirking anchors who call themselves news anchors who sit here and arrogantly dismiss people’s concerns, right? They are going, ‘You can’t be serious.’ They don’t even bother reporting, this is a legal means of checking on an election. So let it be that.”

Moments later, as Gutfeld concluded, Williams pointed out that claims of widespread voter fraud are, in fact, baseless and that the Trump administration’s own DHS cybersecurity unit confirmed the election was the “most secure” in our nation’s history, which prompted Trump to fire the agency’s top official via Tweet on Monday night.

“And what a surprise, Trump fired somebody who said something against him,” Gutfeld shot back, trying to play off the president exacting public retribution for an official DHS report that debunks his wild conspiracy theories as nothing more than a petty, personality dispute.

“Yeah, he was a Trump guy who spoke the truth!” Williams yelled.

