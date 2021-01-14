Wolf Blitzer delivered a powerful, emotional commentary on CNN as he lamented all of the racist imagery President Donald Trump’s supporters displayed when they stormed the U.S. Capitol.

Among the Trump supporters who were identified in the mob of insurgents, two of the most prominent individuals (who have since been arrested) are Kevin Seefried and Robert Keith Packer. Seefried prominently carried a Confederate Flag through the halls of Congress, and Packer became infamous as the man who wore a “Camp Auschwitz” sweatshirt during the riot.

Brianna Keilar introduced Blitzer on her show Thursday by telling viewers that he is the son of Holocaust survivors whose Jewish grandparents were murdered at Auschwitz. The network ran footage of Blitzer visiting the Nazi death camp before Keilar brought the famed anchor in for his thoughts on the “Camp Auschwitz” sweatshirt inside the Capitol.

“It’s so, so sad,” Blitzer said. “I’m happy that my parents are no longer living, but to a certain degree, I’m happy that they’re not seeing what’s going on here in the United States right now with this resurgence of Neo-Nazi slogans and t-shirts.”

Blitzer continued by reflecting on how America also witnessed such blatant anti-semitism when white supremacists marched in Charlottesville a few years ago. He said it’s “hard for me to believe” this is happening in the country that gave refuge to his family after fleeing the death and destruction of World War II.

“They were the most patriotic Americans I ever knew,” Blitzer said. “It’s hard to believe this is going on in the United States right now, and it was so painful for me to see this personally given the fact my grandparents were murdered at Auschwitz.”

The segment continued with Blitzer offering his thoughts on what more needs to be done to teach Americans about the Holocaust and why Neo-Nazism is so horrific.

Watch above, via CNN.

