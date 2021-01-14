Man Who Carried Confederate Flag While Storming the Capitol Has Been Arrested

Kevin Seefried, the man who made headlines last week for waving a Confederate flag while storming the United States Capitol, was arrested Thursday in Delaware, according to a New York Times’ report.

Seefried had been wanted by the FBI following the attack on the Capitol, which left five people — including law enforcement personnel — dead.

The arrest was made after the FBI took to Twitter to ask for help identifying those “who unlawfully entered the U.S. Capitol on January 6,” including a picture of Seefried in their post:

Help the #FBI identify individuals who unlawfully entered the U.S. Capitol on January 6 and assaulted federal law enforcement personnel. If you see someone you know, call 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324) or visit https://t.co/buMd8vYXzH to submit a tip. https://t.co/gQdjVoBG2N pic.twitter.com/Krnxy7iPMd — FBI (@FBI) January 11, 2021

“Help the #FBI identify individuals who unlawfully entered the U.S. Capitol on January 6 and assaulted federal law enforcement personnel,” read the tweet, urging people to call the agency or leave them a tip via their online form.

Investigations into the breaching of the Capitol are still ongoing, but many rioters have already been identified and arrested while President Donald Trump was impeached for the second time on Wednesday for inciting the attack.

Robert Keith Packer, who wore a sweatshirt that read “Camp Auschwitz” to the Capitol attack, was also arrested on Wednesday, and is facing federal charges of unlawfully entry, violent entry, and riotous conduct on Capitol grounds.

