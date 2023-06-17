‘Wow!’ MSNBC Anchor Gushes About Biden’s Awesome Campaign Schedule

MSNBC anchor Alex Witt was very, very impressed upon learning of President Joe Biden’s upcoming schedule of campaign and fundraising events during a live report from Philadelphia.

Correspondent Mike Memoli reported live from the Philadelphia Convention Center where Biden addressed union works in his first major 2024 rally.

Speaking ahead of the president’s remarks, Memoli noted that Biden has a lot of stops coming up in the next few weeks as the campaign ramps up.

“It’s interesting, the White House has said, the Biden team has said that he’s not necessarily going to be out doing these kinds of rallies regularly this year. It’s very much that Rose Garden strategy, using official events to carry the message while Republicans are sorting themselves out,” Memoli said. “But one other thing we are going to see the president ramp up in the next few weeks, fundraising.”

He pointed out that the fundraising quarter is over at the end of June, meaning Biden has only until then to make a good first showing for the campaigns coffers to “show that there’s enthusiasm behind his candidacy.”

“And Alex, get this number: 20 fundraisers on the books between now and the end of June involving the president, the vice president, and other top cabinet officials involved with this operation as well,” said Memoli.

Witt expressed her own enthusiasm in reaction to that.

“Wow!” she exclaimed. “Twenty between now and the end of June. That averages to more than one a day. That’s a lot!”

When questions about Biden’s age or stamina come up his supporters and surrogates frequently claim to be impressed by the number or duration of his public appearances, such as the upcoming schedule that wowed Witt.

Biden talked Saturday about the I-95 collapse in Pennsylvania, and toured the scene ahead of his speech, saying he’s directed his team, “literally, to move heaven and earth” to repair it.

Watch the clip above via MSNBC.

