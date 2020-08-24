The House hearing with Louis DeJoy got heated Monday as a number of Democrats went off on the Postmaster General.

Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz confronted DeJoy at one point and asked, “Is it still the policy and goal of the USPS to deliver every piece very day, or have you eliminated or changed that in any way?”

“That is a misrepresentation of any action I have taken,” DeJoy said, “but yes, the goal is to deliver every piece every day.”

She said it’s “clearly gotten worse since your arrival.”

“I’ve made one change,” DeJoy said.

“I’m sorry, you’ve made far more than one change,” Wasserman Schultz responded.

“That’s not true,” DeJoy said.

Wasserman Schultz went on to say “you are not being honest with this committee.” DeJoy took issue with that and she responded by asking for the chair to add time back “and direct the witness not to interrupt me.”

One member of the committee called out, “Let’s allow the witness to answer the questions and false accusations.”

“Reclaiming my time,” Wasserman Schultz said. “I did not interrupt any other member while they were talking, and I expect not to be interrupted.”

She again told DeJoy he’s not being honest about the removal of sorting machines and at one point asked, “Yes or no, have any plant managers requested sorting machines be reconnected?”

“I disagree with the premise that I have directed all these things…” DeJoy started.

Wasserman Schultz asked him the question again.

“How would I know that?” he asked.

“You’re in charge,” she responded and pointed to press reports on the matter.

You can watch the full exchange above, via C-SPAN 2.

