Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) and Sen. Gary Peters (D-MI) went at it during a Wednesday Senate hearing, yelling at each other about Russian disinformation, the ongoing Hunter Biden probe, and voter fraud in the 2020 election.

The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee is holding a hearing designed to examine the alleged irregularities in this year’s election, but things went off the rails as Johnson accused top Democrat officials of peddling Russian disinformation — a slight normally thrown at Republicans.

“Senior Democrat leaders including Peters were involved in a process of creating a false intelligence product, that was supposedly classified, they leaked it to the media, that accused Senator Grassley, the president pro-temp of the Senate, and myself of accepting and disseminating Russian disinformation from Andrii Derkach. I never heard of the person until they brought it up. Senator Peters introduced that false information, Russian disinformation, into our investigation record.”

Johnson faulted Democrats for ignoring the Hunter Biden laptop scandal, noting that there is now a legitimate investigation by the Justice Department.

Mr. Chairman, I gotta respond to that,” Peters replied, eliciting a snarky, “try it” from Johnson.

“You’re saying I’m putting out information. I had nothing to do with this report,” Peters snapped back.

“You lied repeatedly. You lied repeatedly in the press. That I was spreading Russian disinformation. That was an outright lie and I told you to stop lying and you continued to do it,” Johnson shot back.

“Mr. Chairman, this is not about airing your grievances. I don’t know what rabbit whole you’re running down … this is terrible what you’re doing to this committee and all the great work you talked –” Peters responded before getting cut off by Johnson.

“It is what you have done to this committee,” Johnson sneered. “falsely accusing the chairman of spreading disinformation. Nothing could have been further from the truth.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

