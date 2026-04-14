Vice President JD Vance acknowledged on Tuesday that many “young voters” and conservatives do not support President Donald Trump’s war in Iran, which the vice president said he understood while encouraging the critics to get more engaged.

Vance spoke at a Turning Point USA event on Tuesday at the University of Georgia, where he faced some heckling and encouraged MAGA followers to factor in the wins they’ve seen by the administration with what they might perceive as losses, such as Iran.

The vice president said:

I recognize that a lot of young voters don’t love the policy that we have in the Middle East, okay? I understand that. I also know that we’ve secured the border, we’ve lowered housing prices now for eight months in a row, and there’s going to be more to come beyond that. We’ve made America energy dominant, which has lowered electricity costs and things like that. We’ve made it so that we have the lowest murder rate in 127 years. I’m not saying you have to agree with me on every issue…What I’m saying is. Don’t get disengaged because you disagree with the administration on one topic. Get more involved. Make your voice heard even more. That’s how we ultimately take the country back.

Several typically MAGA-friendly voices have grown more critical of Trump and his efforts in Iran, such as Alex Jones, Joe Rogan, and Megyn Kelly. The president has also, however, been facing some former MAGA voices ditching their support altogether due to other issues, such as the release of files related to convicted child sex predator Jeffrey Epstein.

Vance argued that opposition to the Iran war and concern about consequences from that, like rising gas prices, should not be the dominant factor in whether voters still support Trump. Vance referenced conservatives in the “Twittersphere” that he feels are complaining too much on one issue.

He said:

That’s how we ultimately take the country back. It’s not by you — if you get five things you want and one thing you don’t want…I see way too many people, especially in sort of the online conservative Twitter-sphere, who say, ah, you know, there’s no point. No, no, no. Or let me give you another example to say that, okay? A lot of people want the SAVE Act. I want the SAVE Act. I’ve been fighting for the SAVE Act literally since day one of the administration. And I’ve seen a lot of the people saying, “What the hell is the point of voting for these guys if, you know, you’ve got three Republicans joining with the Democrats to prevent the SAVE Act from passing? Or I guess four Republicans.” And here’s my response to that. Yes, it is annoying to me that there are only 45 or 46 Republicans who will fight politically to get the SAVE Act passed. You know what? 10 years ago, that number was 35.

Watch above via One America News Network.

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