‘You Need to Get Out of Here’: CNN Reports Disturbing Details From Live-Streamed Attack on Louisville Bank

New details have emerged about the footage aired by the Louisville shooter when he live-streamed his attack on the Old National Bank.

Connor Sturgeon, a 25-year-old former employee of the bank, was identified as the suspect who killed five people and wounded eight more on Monday morning. The motive behind the shooting remains unclear, though police told reporters that Sturgeon was livestreaming his rampage before it was taken down by Meta, the parent company for Facebook and Instagram.

CNN reports that investigators are looking through the footage, which shows the perpetrator shooting his AR-15 style weapon inside the bank. Officials told the network that the attack lasted approximately a minute before the gunman stopped shooting for about a minute and a half, and the police arrived shortly after.

“The livestream begins with the clearly visible AR-15 style weapon before a worker inside the bank says good morning to the gunman,” CNN reported while citing their source. “‘You need to get out of here,’ the shooter is heard saying to the woman on the livestream.”

More from the report:

The gunman then tries to shoot her in the back but can’t because the safety is on and the weapon still needs to be loaded, the official said. Once the shooter loads the weapon properly and takes the safety off, he shoots the worker in the back, the official said. Her condition is not known. The assailant then continues his rampage, firing at workers while they tried to outrun him, the official said. The shooter does not go to other populated floors of the bank, the official said. Once the shooter is done firing, he sits down in the lobby area that looks out onto East Main Street, apparently waiting for police, the official said.

The Louisville Metro Police Department held a press conference on Tuesday, where they said the shooter legally purchased his weapon days before the massacre. They also said that they will eventually release body cam footage from the attack.

