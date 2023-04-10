BREAKING: Louisville Bank Mass Shooting Suspect Identified

The gunman who killed at least four people and wounded nine others at a bank in Louisville, Kentucky on Monday, before he was shot dead by police, has been identified.

According to a report from WVUA, a local Alabama network, the University of Alabama confirmed that 25-year-old Connor Sturgeon, a graduate of the college and a former employee of Old National Bank, was the suspect killed for the attack that killed two “close friends” of Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and wounded two police officers.

“This is awful,” Beshear said at a news conference. “I have a very close friend who didn’t make it today. And I have another close friend who didn’t, either. And one who’s at the hospital that I hope is going to make it through.”

“We believe this is a lone gunman involved in this that did have a connection to the bank. We’re trying to establish what that connection was to the business, but it appears he was a previous employee,” Louisville Metro Police Department Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey said at a press conference.

A LinkedIn profile appearing to belong to Sturgeon said he worked at the bank as a “Syndications Associate and Portfolio Banker” for nearly two years.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

