Some stunning footage from the Capitol mob riots released by The New Yorker showed bow some of them looked through documents in the Senate and were openly talking about how they believed Ted Cruz would support them.

MSNBC’s Ari Melber went through that video Monday night and how one person in particular said, “I think Cruz would want us to do this, so I think we’re good.”

“Would Cruz want them to do that?” Melber asked.

He noted Cruz’s condemnation of the rioting but added, “He has also done very little to rein in these very people who think they are doing his bidding. And Ted Cruz most infamously continues to stand by his election lie that undergirded the protest that was what Donald Trump wanted.”

“Is Ted Cruz afraid of losing these people’s support?” Melber asked, before actually invoking the show Rick and Morty.

During one episode of the show, Rick makes a point of telling a booing audience, “Your boos mean nothing. I’ve seen what makes you cheer!”

“Now here we are. We have seen what these individuals cheer for. We have seen what they do,” Melber added. “Does Senator Cruz, do these other Republicans actually want to continue to be cheered by them? To be in business with them?”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

