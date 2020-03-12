‘You’re a Bullsh*t Artist!’: Geraldo Rivera and Dan Bongino Get Into an Utterly Bonkers Throwdown Over Trump Travel Ban

Geraldo Rivera and Dan Bongino always go at it when appearing on Hannity. But Thursday night’s explosive clash between the duo was on a whole new level.

At issue was President Donald Trump-ordered travel bans — restricting travel from both China and much of Europe

“In three weeks, the guy put a ban in place, got the crap kicked out of him for doing it,” Hannity told Rivera. “And guess what? The single best decision to keep Americans safe, period! You want to talk about people’s feelings across the pond!? I don’t care about their feelings! I want Americans safe!”

“Well there’s a lot of American children who are at the airport in Barcelona, and have been, for fear that they are going to be excluded from coming home to their own country.”

“It’s been clarified!” Hannity shot back.

“Yes! It took two hours!” Geraldo replied.

Geraldo went on to spell out his issue with the president’s Oval Office address — namely, the fact that one of its authors was Stephen Miller.

“It’s about messaging,” Geraldo said. “And that speech was written by senior advisor Stephen Miller — same guy that imposed the Muslim ban that had pregnant women knocking over each other with babies and all.”

A frustrated Hannity threw to Bongino — who baselessly accused Geraldo of “repeating Chinese propganda.”

“Geraldo, you realize you’re repeating Chinese propaganda here, I hope you understand that,” Bongino said.

“Oh don’t give me that crap!” Geraldo shot back. He added, “What are you talking about!? Chinese propaganda!? You’re a cheap shot artist! You’re a cheap shot artist! Talk to the facts!”

“You know what!? You’re a bullshit artist!” Bongino seethed.

“You’re lucky you’re not in front of me! Big guy.” Geraldo fumed.

Watch above, via Fox News.

