‘You’re In Deep Sh*t’: Joe Scarborough Challenges Mark Meadows to Turn on Trump or Get a Really Good Defense Lawyer

Joe Scarborough warned former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows that he’s in “deep sh*t” thanks to the many bombshells from the testimony of Cassidy Hutchinson.

Hutchinson, formerly a top aide to Meadows during the Trump administration, testified before the January 6 Committee on Tuesday, offering a tidal wave of devastating accounts about her boss’ January 6 conduct, plus the behavior of former President Donald Trump. As Morning Joe reviewed all of this on Wednesday, Hutchinson was praised for her courage in testifying, just as the panel blasted Trump and his allies over the many revelations that came out of the hearing.

At one point in the conversation, Scarborough returned to the testimony that Trump wanted his armed supporters to attend his January 6 rally before having them march on the U.S. Capitol. Scarborough continued to recount “they talked about going to the House of Representatives with this mob, and Donald Trump strutting in like a Benito Mussolini, declaring himself the president of the United States. It’s laid out!”

Scarborough then spoke directly to Meadows, telling him he’s in massive legal danger, and his options are to either turn on Trump or take Eric Herschmann’s advice and get a defense lawyer.

Hey Mark! I’ve known you for a long time, buddy. You’re in deep shit. You’re in the middle of this conspiracy. You may want to get yourself a really, really good criminal defense attorney. To quote one of Donald Trump’s attorneys, you may want to get one of those. Or, oh wait! Here’s an idea, Mark. Here’s an idea! You can do something that you’ve refused to do for years now. You can show courage and you can tell the truth. Hey, Mark, Donald Trump won’t protect you. He will throw you under the bus, he will stab you in the back, he will let you rot in jail. Defend the country, or, well, get ready to pay a criminal defense attorney a lot of money.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

