‘You’re Not Gonna Believe How Stupid He Is!’ The View Pillories Rudy Giuliani Over Sex Abuse Complaint

The View excoriated Rudy Giuliani as they dove into the shockingly racist and disturbing sexual assault accusations raised against the former New York City mayor and Donald Trump attorney.

Noelle Dunphy filed a lawsuit for $10 million on Monday that described a plethora of sexual demands and obscene behavior from Giuliani. When The View noted that Dunphy’s accusations were backed up by tape recordings and her access to Giuliani’s emails, Joy Behar gleefully exclaimed “Really not that smart, Rudy!”

“When you read about the sexual acts he was doing, you’re not gonna believe how stupid he is,” Behar continued. She and her colleagues proceeded to outline the allegations that Giuliani made Dunphy tend to his sexual needs, including servicing him while he was on the phone.

Alyssa Farah Griffin said the bombshell made her “sad” since it represents the continued downfall of the man who was once known as “America’s Mayor.” She questioned why no one in Giuliani’s family ever tried to hold an intervention in recent years, to which Behar quipped, “he’s so repulsive nobody even wants to tell him he’s dripping.”

The panel continued by discussing Behar’s hypothesis that Giuliani thought he could get away with his alleged behavior even after stiffing Dunphy on the payments he owed her. Since Giuliani allegedly referred to Dunphy as his “daughter,” Behar likened this to Trump’s infamous comments about his daughter, Ivanka.

“They’re two of a kind!” Behar exclaimed. “Dangerous men, just awful.”

Watch above via ABC.

