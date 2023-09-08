‘You’re Not My Boss’: Mike Lindell Lashes Out at ‘Rotten, Horrible Lawyers’ and Judge in Deposition

My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell lashed out at the “rotten, horrible lawyers” and a federal judge during his deposition as part of a defamation lawsuit from former Dominion Voting Systems employee Eric Coomer over his claims that the 2020 election was rigged.

At the beginning of the deposition, after a lawyer told Lindell to speak slowly so the court reporter could take down his words, Lindell shot back, “Don’t sit and scold me already, mister. I’ll do whatever I have to do.”

Throughout the rest of the deposition, Lindell hit the lawyers with insult after insult.

“You’re just a lawyer, you’re an ambulance-chasing lawyer, so don’t start with me. I got all day,” he protested. “I’ll take as much time as you want, so let’s go. You’re not my boss, you’re just a lawyer, frivolous lawyer.”

After one of the lawyers asked Lindell, “Why did you call me an ambulance chaser?” the My Pillow CEO replied, “Because you are. This is a frivolous case and if you’re representing this guy and you’ve read this case, you are a disgusting lawyer, period.”

Lindell continued, “I can’t believe anybody would take this. This is absolutely disgusting, it’s a disgrace to our country, it’s a disgrace to you.”

Upon being reminded that “there’s a federal judge that’s going to likely be reading and watching this deposition,” Lindell said, “I don’t care. She should have dismissed this a long time ago. She hasn’t ruled on that, there’s a problem. I got a problem with her too.”

He went on:

The judge did not dismiss this case. We put in to get it dismissed and she ruled, an unfair ruling, saying, “Well go ahead and do discovery and waste all your time,” while I’m sitting there not doing nothing. That’s what that judge is doing! So don’t tell me what the judge is doing and you just let me worry about the judge reading this okay?

Lindell added, “Don’t worry if I say something that offends the judge, okay? You just let me worry about that.”

However, the lawyer explained, “The reason I bring that up, sir, is if the judge is not pleased with your conduct in this deposition, there may be penalties.”

Lindell dismissed the warning, calling the judge “a big problem I got” and her decision not to dismiss the lawsuit “disgusting.”

As the deposition went on, Lindell continued to hit the lawyers with insult after insult.

“Rotten, horrible lawyers like you and the media saying, ‘Oh Mike Lindell is trying to save this country just to make money. I have lost everything I’ve had so far, you got it?” he shouted. “You’re an evil, evil man. There, that’s on the record. Very evil.”

Watch above.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com