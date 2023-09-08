Glenn Greenwald Claims AOC and Democrats ‘Voted For the War In Ukraine’

Glenn Greenwald told Fox News that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and congressional Democrats “voted for the war in Ukraine.”

In February 2022, Russia invaded the country without provocation after months of military buildup around Ukraine’s borders. It was the second incursion into the country since 2014, when Russia annexed Crimea by force. The U.S. has sent the besieged country arms and other aid so Ukrainians can defend themselves.

Russian President Vladimir Putin justified the “special military operation” by saying he was “repelling the aggression of neo-Nazis and their masters.”

“You never hear her speak about the war in Ukraine,” Laura Ingraham told Greenwald on Friday’s edition of The Ingraham Angle.

“Well, she voted for the war in Ukraine, of course, along with every single other Democrat and Bernie Sanders,” Greenwald said. “They were unified in voting for Joe Biden’s policy. The only ‘no’ votes back in May of last year when $40 billion was authorized came from the right-wing populist wing, the anti-establishment wing of the Republican Party.”

Later, he unflatteringly compared Ocasio-Cortez to former President Barack Obama.

“She reminds me a lot of Barack Obama because when he ran in 2007-08, what excited a lot of people was, he was supposed to be this outsider, someone who was only in the Senate for two years,” Greenwald stated. “He promised to get to Washington and change the way it works, change for whom it works. And he got there and he was one of the most loyal status quo guardians we ever had in the presidency, which is why power centers were happy with Obama’s presidency.”

Ingraham asked whether other members of the Squad are sellouts as well.

“Does this analysis also apply to the other squad members, Glenn?” she asked. “Because she does still seem to be the leader of the squad.”

Greenwald again claimed Democrats voted for the war in Ukraine.

“Yeah, I mean, I think she has shaped Squad politics as much as anybody,” he replied. “And if you look, it’s really amazing, Laura. On the day that the entire Squad joined the Democratic party and voted for the war in Ukraine, Cori Bush issued a statement that you would have sworn was the statement of somebody voting ‘no.’ She talked about all the money that’s going to be stolen in Ukraine, how we can’t afford to fund foreign war and she marched up and voted how she was told and that’s what the Squad does led by AOC and Bernie.”

Watch above via Fox News.

