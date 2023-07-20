‘You’ve Gone Too Far’: Sunny Hostin and Whoopi Goldberg Flame Jason Aldean For ‘Racist Imagery’

The View co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Whoopi Goldberg called out Jason Aldean for allegedly invoking “racist imagery” in his latest country song.

Aldean’s new single, Try That in a Small Town, has recently garnered a lot of controversy as critics claim it has racist undertones, resulting in the music video being pulled from the Country Music Television. However, ABC — the same network that airs The View — played Aldean’s performance of the song at the CMA Music Festival on Wednesday night — which neither Hostin nor Goldberg mentioned.

While other co-hosts during Thursday’s episode of The View gave Aldean the benefit of the doubt, Goldberg and Hostin did not hold back any punches.

“Why are you linking it to black people,” Goldberg asked. “This is a man who saw what happens when someone is out of control with their guns…So I don’t understand how he could be that disconnected.

Hostin took it a step further noting that her father and Aldean are from the same town in Georgia and called it “the most racist place in this country.”

“I’m actually not going to give him the benefit of the doubt and I’m pleased that you are,” Hostin told her other co-hosts. This man is from Macon, Georgia. My father’s from Augusta, Georgia, and Macon, Georgia. I spent many summers there. It is one of the most racist places in this country, so don’t tell me that he knew nothing about what that imagery meant.”

“My mother and father, because they were an interracial couple couple, were run out of South Carolina by the KKK. And my father is still scarred from that experience. And you are still scarred from that experience,” she added. “So don’t tell me that not only was he aware of what he was doing by using that imagery, he embraces that imagery.”

Near the end of the segment, Goldberg concurred with Hostin comments and tells Aldean, “This does go too far. You’ve gone too far.”

Watch the full clip above via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com