$250k Will Get You Dinner With Trump and the Privilege to Pay For a Room at Mar-a-Lago

Donald Trump’s super PAC is asking couples to pay $250,000 for an opportunity to dine with the former president and pay for a room at Mar-a-Lago.

The fundraising group, named “Make America Great Again, Again!” (yes, really), is hosting a candidate forum for congressional hopefuls at Trump’s resort on Feb. 23.

Quite a price tag to attend a candidate forum for congressional hopefuls and Trump, hosted by his super PAC pic.twitter.com/8jLRTCYB0Y — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) February 2, 2022

The event is described as “a full day of candidate conversations with President Trump endorsed candidates” and anyone with $3,000 laying around can attend ($5,000 for couples).

Trump supporters have the opportunity to contribute more for extra perks, and couples can even drop $250,000 for a photo and private dinner with the former president. The first 10 to send in their donations can also pay for their own 2-night stay at Mar-a-Lago.

According to a campaign finance report filed Monday, MAGA, Again! received more than $4.3 million from donors in the last three months of 2021, ending the year with about $9.5 million.

The top two donors were Tranquil Path Investments, LTD, of Texas, and ML Organization, LLC, of Florida, which both donated $500,000 each, according to Politico.

Since leaving office, Trump has endorsed at least 93 candidates for the U.S. House and Senate, but as New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman noted, he has spent little money on them so far.

“Trump is spending almost no money on other Rs so far,” she wrote in a Wednesday tweet. “But he’s trying to raise for his group using congressional Rs.”

