comScore

CNN Contributor Deletes Tweet Referring to McConnell as ‘#MassacreMoscowMitch’

By Morgan PhillipsAug 6th, 2019, 10:38 am

 

CNN contributor and New York Times writer Wajahat Ali tweeted his approval that #MassacreMoscowMitch was trending on Twitter, then deleted the tweet after conservatives condemned it.

The hashtag had been in reference to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blocking gun control bills, such as one February which had passed the House which would have instituted universal background checks. Ali said that “right wing trolls” were doing anything to deflect from gun control by pouncing on his tweet.

Some on the right thought the hashtag was hypocritical, given the left’s condemnation of violent rhetoric.

[Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

You may also like: