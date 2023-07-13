CNN’s KFile Debunks RFK Jr. Conspiracy Theory That Manmade Chemicals In Water Can Make Children Gay or Transgender

CNN investigative reporter Andrew Kaczynski recently debunked claims made by Democratic candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. that manmade chemicals in the water are turning children gay and are making them transgender.

During an episode of his podcast back in June of last year, RFK Jr. noted that “endocrine disruptors” impacted the “sexual identification among children” and “gender confusion.” Experts that spoke with CNN’s KFile investigative team found these claims to be completely unfounded.

Moreover, Kennedy has also suggested that endocrine disruptors that cause male frogs to turn female and produce eggs could also cause children to change their gender and effect their sexuality. Conspiracy theorists such as Alex Jones have also made similar claims in the past.

Kaczynski on Thursday spoke with CNN’s Dana Bash to explain how experts dispute these reports.

“We talked to experts and they told us that this was basically comparing apples to oranges,” Kaczynski said. “Look, we’re humans. Frogs are amphibians. For humans, sex is determined at the moment of conception. For frogs, they can be determined by a number of things, including environmental factors.”

Additionally, per KFile’s original reporting:

Kahn said while general studies on endocrine disruptors have shown effects on puberty, no study has proven if atrazine, the chemical Kennedy often cites, specifically affects puberty in humans. Gore added that, while general studies on endocrine disruptors have shown a trend in early onset puberty and a decreased sperm count in men, these effects are part of a multitude of factors affecting children’s development. Endocrine disruptors’ effects on puberty and reproduction functions are not linked to sexuality and gender expression in children.

“Mr. Kennedy’s remarks are being mischaracterized. He is not claiming that endocrine disruptors are the only or main cause of gender dysphoria,” A campaign spokesperson said in a statement to CNN. “He is merely suggesting that, given copious research on the effects on other vertebrates, this possibility deserves further research.”

Watch above via CNN.

