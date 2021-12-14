‘Deeply Disturbing’: CNN Fires ‘New Day’ Producer Accused of Shocking Child Sex Crimes

CNN has fired senior producer John Griffin days after he was arrested by the FBI in Connecticut and accused of grooming young girls for sex.

“The charges against Mr. Griffin are deeply disturbing. We learned of his arrest Friday afternoon and terminated his employment Monday,” a representative for the network told Fox News Tuesday afternoon.

The Department of Justice outlined a series of shocking allegations against the longtime and now-former producer of CNN’s New Day last Friday in a press release:

According to the indictment, from April to July of 2020, Griffin utilized the messaging applications Kik and Google Hangouts to communicate with people purporting to be parents of minor daughters, conveying to them, among other ideas, that a “woman is a woman regardless of her age,” and that women should be sexually subservient and inferior to men. On these communication platforms, Griffin sought to persuade parents to allow him to train their daughters to be sexually submissive. In June of 2020, Griffin advised a mother of 9- and 13-year-old daughters that the mother’s responsibility was to see that her older daughter was “trained properly.” The indictment also includes specific allegations that Griffin attempted to entice two other children over the internet to engage in sexual activity. In April of 2020, Griffin proposed to engage in a “virtual training session” over a video chat that would include him instructing the mother and her 14-year-old daughter to remove their clothing and touch each other at his direction. In June of 2020, Griffin proposed to a purported mother of a 16-year-old daughter that she take a “little mother-daughter trip” to Griffin’s Ludlow ski house for sexual training involving the child.

“The charges against Mr. Griffin are deeply disturbing,” CNN said in a statement released on Saturday. “We only learned of his arrest yesterday afternoon and have suspended him pending investigation.”

Griffin is charged with three counts of using a facility of interstate commerce to attempt to entice minors to engage in unlawful sexual activity.

CNN reported that the former New Day and Cuomo Prime Time producer could face anywhere between 10 years and life in prison if he is convicted. Griffin spent eight years with CNN.

