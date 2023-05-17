Former President Donald Trump is laying the groundwork to claim a rigged 2024 election by accusing the DOJ of “ELECTION INTERFERENCE.”

In a Wednesday morning all-caps post to Truth Social, Trump railed against the DOJ over the various investigations into his actions and the criminal indictment against him in New York.

“I WAS BEING FRAMED BY THE FBI AND THE DOJ,” Trump wrote. NOW IT CONTINUES WITH THE BOXES HOAX, THE ‘PERFECT’ PHONE CALL IN ATLANTA, THE MANHATTAN D.A., AND THE NEW YORK STATE A.G. SCAM. WHAT A GROUP, BUT ALL REPORT TO THE DOJ IN WASHINGTON. IT’S JAMES COMEY AND THE SLEAZEBAGS ALL OVER AGAIN.”

Trump went on to argue that the actions of the various investigators and prosecutors constitute “ELECTION INTERFERENCE” and went on to denounce those responsible as “CHEATING LOWLIFES.”

“THEY ARE PLAYING ELECTION INTERFERENCE IN 2024 THROUGH ILLEGAL LAW ENFORCEMENT AGAINST REPUBLICANS, IN PARTICULAR YOUR FAVORITE PRESIDENT, ME,” Trump wrote. “THESE ARE CHEATING LOWLIFES, BUT WE WILL WIN. OUR COUNTRY IS GOING TO HELL!”

With his post, the former president is following up on claims he first made hours after being indicted. In a speech from his Mar-a-Lago estate on April 4, Trump argued the U.S. justice system is being weaponized for political purposes.

“Our justice system has become lawless,” Trump said. “They’re using it now, in addition to everything else, to win elections.

