Fox Sports’ Colin Cowherd Mocks Baker Mayfield’s Belief of Sasquatch: ‘The Wake And Bake Crowd Was Very Much Into That’

If Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield leaves the door open to be mocked, expect Fox Sports Radio host Colin Cowherd to be standing there. A frequent Mayfield critic, Cowherd was at it again Tuesday when he responded to the quarterback’s claim of believing in Sasquatch and UFOs.

Cowherd said he’s willing to give Mayfield a pass on UFOs considering the US government acknowledged they’re investigating their existence, but the Sasquatch claim, not so much.

“I grew up in the Pacific Northwest,” Cowherd said after citing two Bigfoot hoaxes. “The wake and bake crowd was very much into that. Basically, what the Sasquatch is, it’s a great marketing story, there’s never been a sighting that’s legitimate.”

Cowherd’s willingness to give Mayfield a pass on believing in UFOs was an about-face from his previous dissent. When Mayfield tweeted about his personal UFO sighting last month, Cowherd took to the airwaves to rip the Browns quarterback.

“The ability to see UFOs in the offseason is nowhere near my top 10 qualifications,” Cowherd said after rattling off the qualities he prefers in a franchise quarterback. “Joe Montana, Troy Aikman, Terry Bradshaw, Tom Brady have never seen aliens.”

But Cowherd has since softened his stance, “there are enough sightings and governments now are saying, we’re not sure what it is. I believe it’s other governments that are ahead of us on some stuff and we’re seeing pictures of it.”

Cowherd was pressed by his Fox Sports co-host Joy Taylor who confidently stated she believes in aliens, “we are not the only life in the entire universe.”

Assuming she’s right, Cowherd says aliens aren’t as smart as we think they are. “How come if they’re so smart they always crash when they get down here? They fly threw space then run into a tree in New Mexico, I don’t think they’re that smart. Sounds like a bad driver.”

It took less than two months for Cowherd to start coming around on the idea of UFOs and aliens being real, but it’s going to take more than a backing from Mayfield for him to believe in Sasquatch.

