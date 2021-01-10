How to Watch NFL Playoffs Wild Card Game — New Orleans Saints vs. Chicago Bears Live Stream Online

The last of the weekend’s three NFC playoff matchups takes places Sunday in New Orleans — where the Saints will host the Chicago Bears at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

New Orleans fell short in their quest to secure the NFC’s lone first-round bye and home field advantage throughout the playoffs. Quarterback Drew Brees missed some time in the middle of the season which did not help, in that regard. But the future Hall of Famer is back under center for the high-flying Saints offense. More pressing for New Orleans, though, is the question of whether star running back Alvin Kamara will play following a positive Covid-19 test last week. Kamara will be eligible to play Sunday, provided he clears the NFL’s Covid protocol. But it remains to be seen whether he’s physically up to the task.

Chicago had to sweat it out last week, as they needed a little help to get into the postseason after losing to Green Bay at home. But in the end, they got the help they needed to punch their ticket. Their reward? A matchup with the explosive Saints on their home field. It will be a tall task, indeed.

Kickoff is shortly after 4:30 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on CBS. Jim Nantz and Tony Romo have the call. The game can be streamed via CBS All Access, which is a pay subscription service. However, users can sign up for a one-week free trial via this link.

