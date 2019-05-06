‘It’s a Boy!’ Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Announce Newborn Baby Via Instagram

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have officially gone from a duo to a trio with the Instagram announcement of their new baby boy, Monday afternoon GMT.

No name has been yet revealed, but this newborn son is the seventh in line to the throne, though it is not yet clear if the baby named TKTK will be named a “Prince” — as that is up to the Queen.

Prince Harry spoke to assembled media shortly after the birth, the video of which you can watch above.

The verified Instagram account, @SussexRoyal, announced the news with the following text:

We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz. The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives. More details will be shared in the forthcoming days.

The Instagram post is embedded below, but congrats to Meghan and Harry!

