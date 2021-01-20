Jake Tapper Buries Trump for Pardoning His Cronies: ‘You Think That He Couldn’t Get Any More Disgraceful, Just Give Him a Few Hours’

Moments before President Donald Trump was slated to depart the White House, CNN anchor Jake Tapper laced into the commander in chief for pardoning his pals.

During CNN’s inauguration coverage early Wednesday, Tapper blasted Trump for not only the pardons, but every action he has taken on his way out the door.

“This a textbook case of how not to leave the presidency,” Tapper said. “Whine, cry, pretend that you didn’t win, incite your supporters, stage an insurrection. And on his way out the door, he pardons a bunch of his cronies.”

Tapper specifically mentioned Trump’s former campaign chairman Steve Bannon and former GOP fundraiser Elliott Broidy as unworthy recipients of pardons.

“There’s an ethics group that just put out a statement saying even Nixon didn’t pardon his cronies on the way out the door,” Tapper said. “You think that he couldn’t get any more disgraceful, just give him a few hours.”

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]