James Clyburn Bashes Lindsey Graham for Warning of ‘Civil War’: He’s Lost His ‘Grip on Reality’

A South Carolina political giant is taking on a fellow well-known Palmetto State legislator over comments he views to be inflammatory.

Appearing on CNN’s New Day Tuesday, House Majority Whip Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) bashed Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) over comments he made on Hannity Monday night.

“There’s a civil war brewing in Georgia for no good reason,” Graham told the Fox News host, calling on Georgia lawmakers to further pursue President Donald Trump’s baseless claims of a rigged election. “It’s not unreasonable to ask a legislature to come back in and order an audit of the signatures in the presidential race to see if the system worked. … What is unreasonable is to sit on your ass and do nothing when you’ve got a chance to save the country.”

CNN anchor John Berman asked Clyburn for his reaction.

“Senator Lindsey Graham, your senator, said there’s a civil war brewing in the country — promoting what the president is doing,” Berman said. “What’s your message to Lindsey Graham this morning, Congressman?”

“Get a grip,” Clyburn said. “Get a grip. I think he’s lost grip on reality. Yes, there’s a civil war brewing — and it’s just as idiosyncratic as the civil war that we had before. And it just so happens to be brewing in the same part of the country that it broke out in before. And the result would be the same. This country is not going to allow this kind of activity to take place. I think that there are cooler heads prevailing.”

The congressman added, “I thought I knew Lindsey Graham, I must have been mistaken.”

