Journalists Pummel Sarah Sanders’s Damage Control Interviews After She Lied to Press: ‘Ban Her From’ TV

By Joe DePaoloApr 19th, 2019, 9:03 am

Among the many shocking revelations contained in Mueller Report was the admission by White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders that she lied from behind the podium when she claimed that “countless” FBI agents told the White House they had lost confidence in James Comey.

According to the Mueller Report, “Sanders acknowledged to investigators that her comments were not founded on anything.”

So on Friday morning, with her credibility in tatters, the press secretary made the rounds on the network morning shows. Her attempt at damage control, it turned out, was ill-fated.

Characterizing her remarks as a “slip of tongue,” Sanders told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos, “It was the heat of the moment, meaning that it wasn’t a scripted talking point. I’m sorry that I wasn’t a robot like the Democratic Party.”

Media Twitter did not take kindly to the press secretary’s attempt to spin. Here’s a sampling of the reaction:

