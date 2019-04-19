Reports: Joe Biden Will Enter the 2020 Presidential Race Next Week

Joe Biden is set to make it official.

In a story first reported by The Atlantic and confirmed by the Associated Press, the former Vice President will announce his bid for the White House next week.

The AP cites three sources with “knowledge of Biden’s plans” as stating that the former veep is set to declare his bid. The Atlantic reports that he will release a video announcement next Wednesday.

Biden will enter the race as the front-runner, with polls consistently showing him ahead of the pack. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) has placed a close second in most surveys, with other leading contenders such as Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX), and surging South Bend, IN Mayor Pete Buttigieg also showing support from prospective primary voters.

[featured photo via Getty Images]

