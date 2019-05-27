comScore

NY Times Blasted For Story Framing Hope Hicks Deciding Whether to Comply With Subpoena as ‘Existential Question’

By Joe DePaoloMay 27th, 2019, 10:13 am

New York Times Blasted For Hope Hicks Story

The New York Times is under fire over a piece in which it framed a decision over whether to comply with a Congressional subpoena as an “existential question.”

In the story, Times White House correspondent Maggie Haberman wrote that former White House communications director Hope Hicks “is facing an existential question: whether to comply with a congressional subpoena in the coming weeks.”

The framing faced criticism from many including several members of Congress. Notably, Rep.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) weighed in via Twitter.

“What gets me is news breaks that this woman is weighing committing a crime before Congress & it’s getting framed by the NYT as some Lifetime drama called ‘Hope’s Choice,'” Ocasio-Cortez wrote. “This is a fmr admin official considering participating in a coverup led by the President. Treat her equally.”

A host of others criticized the story as well. Here’s a sampling of the reaction from politicians, journalists, and other observers:

