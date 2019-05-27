96-year-old World War II veteran Pete DuPré played the national anthem on a harmonica before the @USWNT match 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/TP3ggIF3z9 — ESPN (@espn) May 26, 2019

On Sunday, Red Bull Arena in Harrison, NJ was filled to capacity — with 26,332 fans on hand to watch an exhibition soccer match between the U.S. women’s national team and Mexico. And prior to the start of the contest, each and every one of those fans was rapt listening to a harmonica player.

Of course, Pete Dupre isn’t just any harmonica player. The 96-year-old who brought the house down at Red Bull Arena Sunday is a veteran of World War II.

According to the U.S. women’s national team (via NJ.com), “During WWII, DuPre served as a medic in the 114th General Hospital Unit in Kidderminster, England. At age 17, both of his parents had already died, making him the acting patriarch of a five-person family. Within a year, Pete had enlisted in the Army serving three years overseas during which time he treated wounded servicemen from all areas of Europe.”

And in addition to his service during World War II, Pete Dupre also plays a mean harmonica. The 96-year-old absolutely brought the house down with a flawless performance.

Watch above, via ESPN. And prepare for goosebumps.

