Washington Examiner White House correspondent Rob Crilly scored a coup for the conservative paper by getting Donald Trump’s first on-the-record comment since his presidential powers expired by brazenly approaching him during lunch at Mar-a-Lago.

Crilly appears to be hanging around the resort to provide color and what reporting he can get on the Florida man’s activities, including this dispatch Friday afternoon:

Former President Donald Trump gave nothing away about his plans for life after the White House as he dined with friends at his golf club on Friday. “We’ll do something, but not just yet,” he told the Washington Examiner as he sat at his regular table in the Grill Room of the Trump International Golf Club. An aide to the former chief executive then swooped in and swiftly, but politely, ended the interaction. Those marked his first words to a journalist since he left the White House on Wednesday and flew to Florida.

For those who might miss Trump’s tweets, this is what the comment would look like if his account had not been suspended for inciting a deadly insurrection at the Capitol Building:

Crilly has also been posting updates on Twitter that include additional reporting on Trump’s first public utterance of the Biden Era, which was owed to Crilly’s ability to penetrate Trump’s private dining space:

Trump is having to endure planes flying over Mar-a-Lago again – my latest from Palm Beachhttps://t.co/m5dJVbRnMj — Rob Crilly (@robcrilly) January 22, 2021

A reminder that Trump is a creature of habit while also being famously unpredictable https://t.co/LPjEsHywTQ — Rob Crilly (@robcrilly) January 22, 2021

I spoke to Trump. It was mostly him confused at how I had turned up in the middle of his private lunch — Rob Crilly (@robcrilly) January 22, 2021

I left out the bits where Trump said, “er what are you doing here,” but the gist is that I got the first words from him since he left officehttps://t.co/7YJgYYH56S — Rob Crilly (@robcrilly) January 23, 2021

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden spent Friday governing the country and wearing a Rolex. He sent one tweet on Saturday afternoon, a video about the coronavirus pandemic, accompanied by the message “We will get through this, together.”

We will get through this, together. pic.twitter.com/W03wlb2m8o — President Biden (@POTUS) January 23, 2021

