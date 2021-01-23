comScore

Reporter Scores First Post-Presidency Comment From Trump, Then Gets Escorted Away From Mar-a-Lago Lunch Table

By Tommy ChristopherJan 23rd, 2021, 2:16 pm

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Washington Examiner White House correspondent Rob Crilly scored a coup for the conservative paper by getting Donald Trump’s first on-the-record comment since his presidential powers expired by brazenly approaching him during lunch at Mar-a-Lago.

Crilly appears to be hanging around the resort to provide color and what reporting he can get on the Florida man’s activities, including this dispatch Friday afternoon:

Former President Donald Trump gave nothing away about his plans for life after the White House as he dined with friends at his golf club on Friday.

“We’ll do something, but not just yet,” he told the Washington Examiner as he sat at his regular table in the Grill Room of the Trump International Golf Club. An aide to the former chief executive then swooped in and swiftly, but politely, ended the interaction.

Those marked his first words to a journalist since he left the White House on Wednesday and flew to Florida.

For those who might miss Trump’s tweets, this is what the comment would look like if his account had not been suspended for inciting a deadly insurrection at the Capitol Building:

Crilly has also been posting updates on Twitter that include additional reporting on Trump’s first public utterance of the Biden Era, which was owed to Crilly’s ability to penetrate Trump’s private dining space:

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden spent Friday governing the country and wearing a Rolex. He sent one tweet on Saturday afternoon, a video about the coronavirus pandemic, accompanied by the message “We will get through this, together.”

