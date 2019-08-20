One day after a lengthy, splashy profile piece about him hit the pages of the New Yorker, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo pushed back on the idea that he is President Donald Trump‘s lackey.

Speaking with Gayle King on CBS This Morning, the secretary reacted to the comment from a former American ambassador who told the New Yorker that Pompeo is “like a heat-seeking missile for Trump’s ass.”

“I find [that] language offensive, and I find the statement ludicrous,” Pompeo said. “I work hard. I work hard for the President of the United States who was Constitutionally elected. He is my leader. My task is to share with him the best information. If we disagree, my duty is to go share with him our disagreements. I do that with great frequency. But when he makes a decision, and it’s legal, it’s my task to execute his decision with all the energy and the power that I have.”

Earlier in the interview, King pressed Pompeo on the conflict with Iran.

“Let’s go to the Strait of Hormuz,” King said. “Top Iranian officials, as you know, getting tough with us, saying the ‘United States [should] act with wisdom. Another Iranian official said there would be ‘grave consequences’ if the U.S. acts there.”

She added, ‘People are concerned, Mr. Secretary, that we’re about to stumble into a war.”

“We are acting with wisdom,” Pompeo replied. He added, “We’ve put in place a set of sanctions that have denied the Iranian regime wealth. And we can see that that is working. Hezbollah has less money, some of the proxy forces have fewer resources. The Iranian leadership is having to make difficult choices about how to spend its now limited money.”

Watch above, via CBS.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com