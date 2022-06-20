Trump Knocks ‘Foolish’ Kevin McCarthy for Not Having Anyone on Jan 6 Committee: ‘Bad Decision Was Made’

Former President Donald Trump called it a “bad decision” by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to completely withdraw from the January 6 Committee.

Trump railed against the committee during a recent interview with Wayne Allyn Root, wherein he took shots at Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R-WY), called the investigation a “one-sided kangaroo court,” and bashed his former attorney general, Bill Barr, for torpedoing his election lies. As Trump touted the “great warriors” in his political corner like Congressmen Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Jim Banks (R-IN), he went back to talking about the committee to say “Unfortunately, a bad decision was made.”

“This committee, it was a bad decision not to have representation on that committee,” Trump said. “That was a very, very foolish decision because they try to pretend like they’re legit, and only when you get into the inner workings you say ‘what kind of a thing is this?’ Just a one-sided witch hunt.”

When the committee was being formed in the aftermath of the Capitol riot, McCarthy tried to appoint Jordan and Banks as members, but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejected both of them on the grounds that they promoted Trump’s lies about the election. McCarthy furiously withdrew all of his other picks from the committee in retaliation, though his reaction to the events of January 6 have come under renewed intrigue due to his unearthed recorded comments about Trump and the Capitol riot

As the interview went on, Trump seemed to take a subtle dig at McCarthy over the possibility of whether he’ll be Speaker of the House if Republicans sweep the 2022 midterms. Root was saying that Trump endorsed McCarthy for the position when the ex-president interjected “No, I haven’t. No, I haven’t. No, I endorsed him in his race, but I haven’t endorsed anyone for Speaker.”

