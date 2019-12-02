A spokesperson for Match Group, the parent company of Tinder, OkCupid, Match.com, and other dating apps, admitted “There are definitely registered sex offenders” on the company’s free dating apps this week.

In a statement to ProPublica, BuzzFeed, and Columbia Journalism Investigations, which co-published an article titled “Tinder Lets Known Sex Offenders Use the App. It’s Not the Only One,” on Monday, a Match Group spokesperson declared, “There are definitely registered sex offenders on our free products.”

“Today, Match Group checks the information of its paid subscribers on Match against state sex offender lists. But it doesn’t take that step on Tinder, OkCupid or PlentyofFish — or any of its free platforms,” the article explained, noting that the company allegedly “cannot implement a uniform screening protocol because it doesn’t collect enough information from its free users — and some paid subscribers — even when they pay for premium features.”

Social media user reacted to the report with shock and concern.

Match Group owns most of the top dating apps and services, including Tinder, Match.com, OkCupid, Plenty of Fish, Meetic, Pairs, and OurTime.

According to a Yahoo News report from June 2018, Match Group “owns more than 45 dating businesses.”

